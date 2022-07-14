Advertisement

About 200,000 Colorado Springs Utilities accounts accessed in recent data incident, no sensitive data compromised

Colorado Springs Utilities.
Colorado Springs Utilities.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - About 200,000 Colorado Springs Utilities accounts were accessed during a recent data incident.

Colorado Springs Utilities notified customers and posted some information on their website on Wednesday.

“We were notified on July 6, 2022, that customer data stored by one of our subcontractors was accessed by an unauthorized party on June 15, 2022. The information included customer names and addresses, Colorado Springs Utilities account numbers and in most cases, phone numbers and/or email addresses,” part of a message on the utility company’s website reads. “No sensitive financial data, such as social security numbers or credit card numbers were compromised. Despite the limited nature of the information released, we felt it important to notify impacted customers whose information was in the accessed file. A letter will arrive via mail in the coming days to those impacted.”

Colorado Springs Utilities does not consider this a data breach because of the “limited information that was accessed.” The company is choosing not to identify the subcontractor due to security interests.

“We chose to proactively notify customers of the disclosure of limited information in the interest of transparency,” Colorado Springs Utilities adds.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends tell 11 News it was off the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield....
6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness
(Source: MGN)
Major power outage impacts northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Police searched the area of East 15th Street between Juan Madrid and Neilson Avenue for several...
Several suspects detained Tuesday in connection with string of Pueblo drive-by shootings

Latest News

Marshal Fire in Boulder County, December, 2021.
New Colorado law provides wildfire and disaster relief funding
Tina Peters
3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach
Southern Colorado Heat
Hot weather digs into place
Southern Colorado Heat
Southern Colorado Heat