About 200,000 Colorado Springs Utilities accounts accessed in recent data incident, no sensitive data compromised

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - About 200,000 Colorado Springs Utilities accounts were accessed during a recent data incident.

Colorado Springs Utilities notified customers and posted some information on their website on Wednesday.

“We were notified on July 6, 2022, that customer data stored by one of our subcontractors was accessed by an unauthorized party on June 15, 2022. The information included customer names and addresses, Colorado Springs Utilities account numbers and in most cases, phone numbers and/or email addresses,” part of a message on the utility company’s website reads. “No sensitive financial data, such as social security numbers or credit card numbers were compromised. Despite the limited nature of the information released, we felt it important to notify impacted customers whose information was in the accessed file. A letter will arrive via mail in the coming days to those impacted.”

Colorado Springs Utilities does not consider this a data breach because of the “limited information that was accessed.” The company is choosing not to identify the subcontractor due to security interests.

“We chose to proactively notify customers of the disclosure of limited information in the interest of transparency,” Colorado Springs Utilities adds.

