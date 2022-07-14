2 woman suspected of carjacking someone in Pueblo before getting in a chase with police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two women are facing serious charges following a carjacking and chase with police.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Pueblo Police say they received a report that two woman stole a car at gunpoint in the 700 block of Patty Drive. About 30 minutes later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Santa Fe Avenue and W. City Center Drive. When officer’s tried to pull the driver over, a chase started.

“The car was finally stopped in the 1400 block of Spruce St. after a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT),” police wrote a news release. “Both suspects were captured on scene. 21-year-old, Destiny Garcia-Martinez and 40-year-old, Fashawn Garcia were arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Vehicular Eluding.”

Garcia also had an active arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

