Advertisement

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River

Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically...
Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically injured, including the captain. Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:21 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City officials say a woman and a 7-year-old child were killed when the chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River.

Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.

Twelve people went into the water, and three others were critically injured, including the captain.

Victims became trapped beneath the boat when it flipped Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the boat was chartered by a group of family and friends, and its owner was following behind on a personal watercraft.

Investigators plan to look at the water conditions and the boat’s capacity to determine what went wrong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends tell 11 News it was off the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield....
6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
(Source: MGN)
Major power outage impacts northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Investigation
Pueblo police searching for wanted suspect in Eastwood area

Latest News

Two more courts just pushed back on state abortion restrictions, and other cases are in the...
Abortion: More state rulings and federal action post-Roe
The rodeo runs through Saturday.
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off Wednesday in Colorado Springs
Randy bishop sentenced to 48 years for multiple police shootings
Randy bishop sentenced to 48 years for multiple police shootings
An expert said the pair of sea lions were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights...
VIDEO: Sea lions scare away beachgoers in California