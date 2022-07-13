Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a Colorado Springs liquor store.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared details on the case with the public on Wednesday. According to police, undercover officers made several drug deals with the brothers at Austin Bluffs Plaza Liquors. The store is at 4331 N. Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway on the northeast side of the city.

On July 11, both 40-year-old Brian Yi and his 44-year-old brother Steve Yi were taken into custody. The brothers are facing multiple felony charges. Police also seized about $36,000 in cash, 2,000 fentanyl pills, 2.36 pounds of cocaine, 1.55 pounds of THC gummies, 2.14 pounds of marijuana, 14.6 grams of Xanax pills, and 11.3 grams of oxycodone pills. Also recovered were three handguns and one assault rifle.

“This is just another example of how the recent fentanyl legislation fails to understand how and why suspects are distributing fentanyl in our community,” part of a statement from CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez reads. “Individuals selling this drug are doing so out of greed and a lack of care for our community members. This is exemplified in this case where you could buy legal alcohol and illegal drugs at the same counter at the same time. Greed is what drives the drug business, not a lack of knowledge about the dangers of fentanyl. This is where criminal laws must step in and hold people accountable. While I am immensely proud of the work of our officers and detectives, they can only work within the laws that are written by the legislature. This is a community problem that will require a community response to fix.”

