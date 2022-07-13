Advertisement

Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store

The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a Colorado Springs liquor store.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared details on the case with the public on Wednesday. According to police, undercover officers made several drug deals with the brothers at Austin Bluffs Plaza Liquors. The store is at 4331 N. Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway on the northeast side of the city.

On July 11, both 40-year-old Brian Yi and his 44-year-old brother Steve Yi were taken into custody. The brothers are facing multiple felony charges. Police also seized about $36,000 in cash, 2,000 fentanyl pills, 2.36 pounds of cocaine, 1.55 pounds of THC gummies, 2.14 pounds of marijuana, 14.6 grams of Xanax pills, and 11.3 grams of oxycodone pills.  Also recovered were three handguns and one assault rifle.

“This is just another example of how the recent fentanyl legislation fails to understand how and why suspects are distributing fentanyl in our community,” part of a statement from CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez reads. “Individuals selling this drug are doing so out of greed and a lack of care for our community members. This is exemplified in this case where you could buy legal alcohol and illegal drugs at the same counter at the same time. Greed is what drives the drug business, not a lack of knowledge about the dangers of fentanyl. This is where criminal laws must step in and hold people accountable. While I am immensely proud of the work of our officers and detectives, they can only work within the laws that are written by the legislature. This is a community problem that will require a community response to fix.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends tell 11 News it was off the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield....
6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness
(Source: MGN)
Major power outage impacts northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Police searched the area of East 15th Street between Juan Madrid and Neilson Avenue for several...
Several suspects detained Tuesday in connection with string of Pueblo drive-by shootings

Latest News

Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
How to score the different rodeo events with Rodeo 101.
NFR Open comes to Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
Rodeo 101
NFR Open comes to Colorado Springs
Undated photo of Lake Pueblo
Paddleboarders, dogs rescued from Lake Pueblo: ‘Why we preach life jackets’