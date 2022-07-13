Advertisement

Tow truck and SUV fatally collide east of downtown Colorado Springs

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed when an SUV collided with a tow truck Tuesday morning.

Police say a tow truck hauling a car was passing through the intersection of Pikes Peak and Parkside when the SUV abruptly turned in front of it, causing a t-bone crash.

Two people involved were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital, where one later died. As of Wednesday morning, there is no update on the surviving patient’s condition, but their injuries were described immediately after the collision as life-threatening.

Springs police have not specified which vehicle the deceased was traveling in.

Deadly crashes are up in Colorado Springs this year over last. As of July 5, the city had seen 25 fatal wrecks versus 22 at the same time in 2021. A spokesperson for CSPD told 11 News that motorcycle crashes and DUIs are the primary factors driving numbers up; DUIs alone have accounted more than half of the city’s lethal collisions as of the 5th.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team is currently investigating Tuesday’s crash and has not said whether alcohol and/or drugs played any part.

