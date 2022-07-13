Advertisement

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off Wednesday in Colorado Springs

The rodeo runs through Saturday.
The rodeo runs through Saturday.(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:26 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up rodeo lovers! The 81st Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and NFR Open kicks off Wednesday.

11 News spoke with rodeo officials, who are expecting big crowds after the event was cancelled in 2020.

“2021, we had a rodeo. We probably had the best event in the history of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. We sold out all 5 performances, on average it looked like it was about 30,000 tickets were sold through that week so, we’ve never done that before,” said general manager Cory Wall.

More than 200 contestants will be competing in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, breakway roping, barrel racing and bull riding. There will also be pony rides, a petting zoo, horse-drawn wagon and roping demos. Money raised from the rodeo goes right to local military families.

“They may not even be rodeo fanatics or fans, but it’s a great event... you may not know much about the rodeo, but you come here and you get really entertained,” said Wall.

The event begins Wednesday, July 13 with nightly performances through July 16, as well as a matinee performance on Saturday, July 16. All evening performances begin at 6:45 p.m., Saturday matinee begins at 12:15 p.m. Grounds open at 4:00 p.m. for evening performances and at 10:00 a.m. for the Saturday matinee (Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively), and parking is free.

Ticket information:

Ticket information for the 2022 Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
Ticket information for the 2022 Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo(Pikes Peak or Bust website)

