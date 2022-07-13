Advertisement

Paddleboarders, dogs rescued from Lake Pueblo: ‘Why we preach life jackets’

Undated photo of Lake Pueblo
Undated photo of Lake Pueblo(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - What could have been a tragedy at Lake Pueblo ended on a happy note thanks to one huge factor:

All involved were wearing life jackets.

On Monday, two women were paddleboarding with their dogs when they got blown too far out in the water.

“Witnesses said [they] ... had been blown about 250 yards off shore and were struggling to return to safety. One woman was in the water and unable to get back on her board. Water depth was 103 feet and the water temperature was 75 degrees.”

A pair of rangers sped out to rescue the group.

“They pulled the women and their dogs to safety and returned them to shore. Why the happy ending? Both women and dogs wore PFDs (personal flotation devices)!” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The rangers were lauded in a series of tweets Monday.

Wildlife officers urge anyone going near the water to always wear a life jacket.

“Very rarely, if ever, do we recover [drowning victims] on flat water that are wearing a life jacket,” Lake Pueblo State Park manager Joe Stadterman told 11 News in a 2021 interview. “So life jackets are for sure the best way to protect yourself.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends tell 11 News it was off the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield....
6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
(Source: MGN)
Major power outage impacts northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Police searched the area of East 15th Street between Juan Madrid and Neilson Avenue for several...
Several suspects detained Tuesday in connection with string of Pueblo drive-by shootings

Latest News

Luis Corkern is believed to have fallen on his descent from Kit Carson Peak.
Missing Colorado hiker found dead near Kit Carson Peak after suspected fall
12-year-old Makayla was shot in Colorado Springs.
Mother of 12-year-old shot in Colorado Springs looking for answers, no suspects arrested
Police searched the area of East 15th Street between Juan Madrid and Neilson Avenue for several...
Several suspects detained Tuesday in connection with string of Pueblo drive-by shootings
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off Wednesday in Colorado Springs
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off Wednesday in Colorado Springs