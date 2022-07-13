Paddleboarders, dogs rescued from Lake Pueblo: ‘Why we preach life jackets’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - What could have been a tragedy at Lake Pueblo ended on a happy note thanks to one huge factor:

All involved were wearing life jackets.

On Monday, two women were paddleboarding with their dogs when they got blown too far out in the water.

“Witnesses said [they] ... had been blown about 250 yards off shore and were struggling to return to safety. One woman was in the water and unable to get back on her board. Water depth was 103 feet and the water temperature was 75 degrees.”

A pair of rangers sped out to rescue the group.

“They pulled the women and their dogs to safety and returned them to shore. Why the happy ending? Both women and dogs wore PFDs (personal flotation devices)!” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The rangers were lauded in a series of tweets Monday.

Why we preach #LifeJacketsSaveLives: Today @LakePuebloSP, two women and their dogs were saved thanks to their Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) and the heroics of @COParksWildlife Rangers Joe Portteus and Jasmine Wolcott.

Park Ops Mgr Becky Buist tells of the call for help. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5h468gFy7Q — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 11, 2022

Wildlife officers urge anyone going near the water to always wear a life jacket.

“Very rarely, if ever, do we recover [drowning victims] on flat water that are wearing a life jacket,” Lake Pueblo State Park manager Joe Stadterman told 11 News in a 2021 interview. “So life jackets are for sure the best way to protect yourself.”

