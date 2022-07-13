NFR Open comes to Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year the 2022 NFR Open is coming to Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Nikki Walls, PR Director for the Rodeo said, “We went from a regional rodeo to a national rodeo. We have always been a top 10 rodeo in the PRCA that has welcomed athletes from across the nation. The jump is of course to the NFR Open and being a Finals event with the crowning of national champions on Saturday night.”

There are eight rodeo events that spectators will see: Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-down Roping, Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

Each night of the rodeo will have a different them:

Wednesday, July 13—Fort Carson Night

Thursday, July 14—Missile Defense & First Responders Night

Friday, July 15—Space Night

Saturday, July 16 — (Matinee) U.S. Air Force Academy

Saturday Evening, July 16—NORAD/USNORTHCOM Night

For more information you can head to the rodeo’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.