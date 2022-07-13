Mother of 12-year-old shot in Colorado Springs looking for answers, no suspects arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 12-year-old girl is continuing to recover after she was shot at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

The girl was an innocent bystander, now paralyzed from the waist down. Two months after the shooting, police have yet to make an arrest. The victim’s mother tells 11 News her daughter, Makayla, should be out running around with friends this summer. Instead, she’s still in the hospital. Her whole life was changed in a split second.

“It’s just a tragedy that something so silly, whatever the reason was,” Makayla’s mother Marjorie Bell said of the shooting. “it’s not a good enough reason to take somebody’s life from them.”

Makayla was waiting outside the mall for a ride on May 22 when random gunfire erupted in the parking lot, hitting her and leaving her paralyzed.

“She is 12 years old,” Bell stated. “She should be running and playing and having fun and enjoying her summer and she is stuck to a bed in the hospital.”

Police say the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a fight at the food court. Bell says the senseless act of violence has forever changed her family.

“I don’t wish this on anybody,” Bell added. “t’s a hard road and it’s not over and it never will be now that this person has changed our lives forever.”

Last time this article was updated, nearly two months after the shooting, no suspects have been named and police say they don’t have any leads. Makayla has a long road to recovery. Bell says she has no answers as to why this happened or who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

“I really hope whoever did this faces their consequences,” Bell said.

Click here for a GoFundMe page to help with Makayla’s recovery.

