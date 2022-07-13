Advertisement

Missing Colorado hiker found dead near Kit Carson Peak after suspected fall

Luis Corkern is believed to have fallen on his descent from Kit Carson Peak.
Luis Corkern is believed to have fallen on his descent from Kit Carson Peak.(Saguache County Search and Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hiker came to a tragic conclusion Tuesday.

A helicopter assisting with the two-day search found the body of 41-year-old Luis Corkern between two mountain peaks.

“The subject apparently fell from the ridge down the Kirk Couloir, which lies between Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point,” Saguache County Search and Rescue said.

Corkern summited Kit Carson Peak Saturday and told his family he was going to descend using the connector trail to Challenger Point. He never made back to his car.

Monday, a search was launched, but it was cut short by stormy weather.

The following day, the helicopter was in the middle of dropping rescue personnel into the area when Corkern’s body was spotted.

“A technical rescue team from Custer County Search and Rescue was airlifted to the area by DFPC Helitac 28. The team climbed to the subject location, where with the assistance of Helitac 28, Mr. Corkern’s remains were lifted from the mountain,” Saguache County Search and Rescue said.

Officials extended their sympathies to Corkern’s loved ones.

“On behalf of all of our cooperating agencies, Saguache County Search and Rescue would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Luis Corkern,” Saguache County Search and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends tell 11 News it was off the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield....
6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
(Source: MGN)
Major power outage impacts northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Police searched the area of East 15th Street between Juan Madrid and Neilson Avenue for several...
Several suspects detained Tuesday in connection with string of Pueblo drive-by shootings

Latest News

12-year-old Makayla was shot in Colorado Springs.
Mother of 12-year-old shot in Colorado Springs looking for answers, no suspects arrested
Police searched the area of East 15th Street between Juan Madrid and Neilson Avenue for several...
Several suspects detained Tuesday in connection with string of Pueblo drive-by shootings
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off Wednesday in Colorado Springs
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off Wednesday in Colorado Springs
Police lights
Tow truck and SUV fatally collide east of downtown Colorado Springs