Missing Colorado hiker found dead near Kit Carson Peak after suspected fall

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hiker came to a tragic conclusion Tuesday.

A helicopter assisting with the two-day search found the body of 41-year-old Luis Corkern between two mountain peaks.

“The subject apparently fell from the ridge down the Kirk Couloir, which lies between Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point,” Saguache County Search and Rescue said.

Corkern summited Kit Carson Peak Saturday and told his family he was going to descend using the connector trail to Challenger Point. He never made back to his car.

Monday, a search was launched, but it was cut short by stormy weather.

The following day, the helicopter was in the middle of dropping rescue personnel into the area when Corkern’s body was spotted.

“A technical rescue team from Custer County Search and Rescue was airlifted to the area by DFPC Helitac 28. The team climbed to the subject location, where with the assistance of Helitac 28, Mr. Corkern’s remains were lifted from the mountain,” Saguache County Search and Rescue said.

Officials extended their sympathies to Corkern’s loved ones.

“On behalf of all of our cooperating agencies, Saguache County Search and Rescue would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Luis Corkern,” Saguache County Search and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

