Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of a woman who died at Lake Pueblo State Park spoke to 11 News about how it all happened. The young woman leaves behind two children.

Rosalia Niz Niz, 22, was pronounced dead at the lake after a swimming accident on Thursday, according to the Pueblo County coroner.

Rosalia’s family said that they were all there when it happened. Lidia Niz Niz, Rosalia’s sister, said that they were all hoping for a fun day out at the lake. She said they were wrapping up when Rosalia got back into the water. Suddenly, the day turned tragic when the waves of the lake began carrying Rosalia away. She said that her sister was not wearing a life jacket at the time. Swimming is not allowed at the lake, but the family tells us they didn’t know that.

Lidia spoke to 11 News in Spanish, and we translated what she had to say into English.

“I started yelling for help, there were people there,” Lidia said. “And I said ‘help me’ because I don’t know how to speak English. I just started screaming at people.”

She said she watched Rosalia’s head disappear under the water. The family called 911, and when authorities arrived, she said it took a while to find her sister.

According to the coroner, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lidia told 11 News that the family is trying to bury Rosalia in Guatemala. This is where she’s originally from and where her mother is buried. Lidia said that Rosalia has always planned to be buried alongside her mother. But the cost, she said, is about $17,000, which is more than they can afford right now.

Two teachers from school district 49 created a Go Fund Me page to help the family raise money. Rachel Connell and another teacher identified only as Ms. Holt write in the fundraiser’s description that Rosalia was a student at Vista Ridge High School and Skyview Middle School. They also said that two of her brothers, Jaymer and Alex, currently attend school with D49.

The family of Rosalia Niz Niz, who died at Lake Pueblo State Park, say they hope to bury her in Guatemala with her mother. Here's a GoFundMe made by D49 teachershttps://t.co/77baohpYYr — Aaron Vitatoe (@MMJVitatoe) July 13, 2022

Before the money is raised and arrangements are made, though, Lidia said that the family is focusing on mourning this loss.

“I was always close to her, she was my best companion,” she said. “We were always together, she was my soulmate, my sister. I just can’t deal with this right now. Every time I go outside, she’s not there, she’s just never coming home again.

For the time being, Lidia is taking care of Rosalia’s two children.

“I’m just trying to force myself to be strong, more so since I have kids,” she continued. “Sometimes, it’s hard, I can’t do it, especially when I see her things, I tell myself ‘this can’t be, where is she?’”

