Colorado Springs police officer guilty of child abuse after incident involving child sex assault victim

LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child abuse after an incident involving a teenager who was also considered a sex assault victim at the time of the crime.

Shane Reed was in court on Wednesday to enter his plea. He was sentenced to two years of probation and is required to take anger management classes. Reed will not serve time in jail.

According to arrest papers, the teen victim reportedly told his dad that Reed assaulted him and threatened to kill him on March 8. Reed’s girlfriend at the time, Kristen Wessel, is accused of having a sexual relationship with the boy. 11 News is choosing to not share the exact age victim, who is younger than 18.

In February, court documents state the teen was riding his bike when he was approached by Officer Reed, who was off duty at the time. Investigators believe Reed pushed the teen up against the fence and said, “he would kill him and nobody would find his body.” According to arrest papers, this all happened just feet from where Wessel and Reed live together.

Reed was originally facing other charges that included kidnapping and harassment.

