Child death investigation underway in Fountain south of Colorado Springs

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are available as police investigate the death of a child.

11 News first learned of the investigation Wednesday morning when viewers reached out about police activity along Harvard Street north of Fountain. The neighborhood is just south of Fontaine Boulevard in the Security-Widefield area. Police received a call a little after midnight on Wednesday about a child death at Love’s Country Store, a truck stop not far from Harvard Street. Last time 11 News spoke with police, it was unclear what the cause of death was for the child. 11 News confirmed with the coroner’s office the child was only four. Police say the activity along Harvard Street is tied to the child’s death.

Last time this article was updated, it wasn’t clear if anyone will face charges.

“As soon as we get information when an autopsy is complete, then we can release that information of how the child died,” Lt. Scott Gilbertsen told 11 News. “I don’t want to speculate on that right now.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: 11 News originally reported Harvard Street was inside the city limits of Fountain. It is just north of Fountain.

