Advertisement

3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach

Tina Peters
Tina Peters((KKCO/KJCT))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado officials say the former elections manager for a county clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment has been arrested on allegations that she was part of the alleged scheme.

Sandra Brown served as elections manager for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists. Authorities say Brown turned herself in Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant. She was released the next day and couldn’t be reached to comment.

Court records don’t say if Brown has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Family friends tell 11 News it was off the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield....
6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness
(Source: MGN)
Major power outage impacts northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Police searched the area of East 15th Street between Juan Madrid and Neilson Avenue for several...
Several suspects detained Tuesday in connection with string of Pueblo drive-by shootings

Latest News

Southern Colorado Heat
Hot weather digs into place
Southern Colorado Heat
Southern Colorado Heat
LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado Springs police officer guilty of child abuse after incident involving child sex assault victim
Fountain Police investigate the death of a child 7/13/22.
Child death investigation underway in Fountain south of Colorado Springs