Townhomes under construction destroyed in Lakewood fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Flames swept through a construction site early Tuesday morning, engulfing three townhomes and forcing neighbors to evacuate.

West Metro firefighters say the townhomes were beyond saving when they reached the scene in Lakewood just before 4 a.m.

Our crews on scene of a two alarm structure fire at 16th Ave. & Routt St. in Lakewood. The fire destroyed at least three townhome units under construction and was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Several nearby homes were evacuated for safety. No injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/7wS7dFmsLs — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 12, 2022

Firefighters say the heat from the flames was so intense, it caused a neighboring house to catch fire. The residents were able to escape; the extent of damage to that home has not been reported.

Nearly three hours after the fire started, smoke continued to drift out of charred remnants of the structure.

Investigators are now trying to determine what started the fire.

