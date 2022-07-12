Advertisement

Springs man sentenced to decades behind bars for separate police shootings

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former fugitive will now spend decades of his life behind bars for twice shooting his way out of police custody during his months on the run.

Randy Bishop, once a fixture on Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers’ “Most Wanted,” saw his time on the run come to an end in January 2020, but not before twice earning himself attempted first-degree murder charges for the two escape attempts.

In November 2019 while escaping Memorial Hospital, Bishop managed to overpower a detective, steal his gun and shoot at him before taking a BMW and fleeing the area. The officer was not hit but did suffer minor injuries during the struggle with Bishop.

In January 2020, days before his final arrest, Bishop was pulled over by police and shot at the officers as they approached his vehicle. That time, one of the officers was shot but did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was able to trade fire with Bishop.

Tuesday, Bishop pleaded guilty to both crimes. His attorney spoke on his behalf and told the courtroom Bishop was sorry for what he had done.

“Randy Bishop is not a monster; he made a poor decision,” his attorney stated.

Before handing down a 48-year sentence, the judge acknowledged the attorney’s words and said he believed Bishop did feel remorse.

“You found yourself in a spiral completely out of control,” he told Bishop, wishing him luck.

