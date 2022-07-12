Advertisement

Pueblo police searching for wanted suspect in Eastwood area

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed a neighborhood on the east side of Pueblo as they look for a wanted suspect.

The Pueblo Police Department tweeted just before noon that there was a heavy officer presence in the area of Juan Madrid Avenue and East 15th, as well as Neilson Avenue and East 15th.

This is a developing story and we are working fast to learn more.

