Pueblo County man with dementia missing since Sunday

Jose Sanchez
Jose Sanchez(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement in Pueblo County need the public’s help finding a missing man suffering from memory issues.

Jose Sanchez, 79, has been missing since the wee hours of Sunday morning. He was last seen at his home in the 3300 block of Bush Road southeast of Pueblo.

Sanchez is described as a 5-foot-2, 115-pound Hispanic man with graying black hair and brown eyes. He was dressed in a white shirt and typically wears a ball cap.

Sanchez has been diagnosed with dementia, and there are concerns for his well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-582-6250 or call 911.

