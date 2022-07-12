Motorcycle deaths nearly double in El Paso County first half of 2022 compared to 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Motorcycle deaths are on the rise in El Paso County, which has both local police and the state’s department of transportation concerned.

Year to date in 2022, there have been 15 motorcycle deaths. That’s nearly double the 8 that were recorded in the same time frame last year. Those 15 deaths make up 44% of El Paso County’s total traffic deaths so far this year. To put that percentage in perspective, CDOT safety experts say motorcycle deaths typically account for about 20% of all traffic deaths in the state. They also say motorcycles only make up about 3% of vehicles on the road.

When it comes to who’s at fault in most motorcycle crashes, it’s a mixed bag. Sam Cole with CDOT’s safety communications office says, sometimes drivers of other cars don’t see motorcyclists in their blind spot or aren’t giving them enough space. Although, he says most deadly motorcycle crashes are the fault of the motorcyclist.

“Most motorcycle crashes involves single vehicles, so that means it was the fault of the motorcyclist who is not able to control that motorcycle and ran off the road,” Cole said. “We want motorcyclists to know to slow down, never ride impaired, and wear protective gear. That would save a lot of lives.”

Pueblo County has had 2 motorcycle deaths this year, and state wide there have been 69. These numbers include the latest reports from all law enforcement agencies in the state, which recently had to report their crash data from July 4th weekend to CDOT.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.