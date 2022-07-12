Advertisement

Motorcycle deaths nearly double in El Paso County first half of 2022 compared to 2021

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Motorcycle deaths are on the rise in El Paso County, which has both local police and the state’s department of transportation concerned.

Year to date in 2022, there have been 15 motorcycle deaths. That’s nearly double the 8 that were recorded in the same time frame last year. Those 15 deaths make up 44% of El Paso County’s total traffic deaths so far this year. To put that percentage in perspective, CDOT safety experts say motorcycle deaths typically account for about 20% of all traffic deaths in the state. They also say motorcycles only make up about 3% of vehicles on the road.

When it comes to who’s at fault in most motorcycle crashes, it’s a mixed bag. Sam Cole with CDOT’s safety communications office says, sometimes drivers of other cars don’t see motorcyclists in their blind spot or aren’t giving them enough space. Although, he says most deadly motorcycle crashes are the fault of the motorcyclist.

“Most motorcycle crashes involves single vehicles, so that means it was the fault of the motorcyclist who is not able to control that motorcycle and ran off the road,” Cole said. “We want motorcyclists to know to slow down, never ride impaired, and wear protective gear. That would save a lot of lives.”

Pueblo County has had 2 motorcycle deaths this year, and state wide there have been 69. These numbers include the latest reports from all law enforcement agencies in the state, which recently had to report their crash data from July 4th weekend to CDOT.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News they were first called to a domestic violence...
1 dead after police shoot suspect in Colorado Springs
Park rangers attempted life-saving measures but were unable to resuscitate the woman. No...
Woman dies in boating incident at Lake Pueblo
Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
‘Zero tolerance’ enforcement taking place along Highway 24 in Colorado during July
A firefighter puts water on a hot spot on July 10, 2022. The fire started within sight of the...
Lightning possible cause of grass fire near Interquest Sunday
Members of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District wrote in a social media post that they...
Chaffee County Fire battalion chief dies after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Family friends tell 11 News it was off the Blue Stem Open Space in Security-Widefield. The...
Six-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite, experts raise awareness
7.11.22
A few showers and storms
Fentanyl has become a growing issue
Man responsible for first major fentanyl case in Colorado awaiting sentencing
7.11.22
Storm chances ahead