Advertisement

Major power outage impacts northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were to restore power to residents in a part of northeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported an outage in a neighborhood east of Powers Boulevard near Dublin at about noon. Power is expected to be restored for everyone before 4 p.m.

The outage impacts more than 2,000 customers.

Click here for updates.

Motorists are asked to treat dark intersections as a 4-way stop.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends tell 11 News it was off the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield....
6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness
Police lights road
3-year-old hit and killed by car in Weld County
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A firefighter puts water on a hot spot on July 10, 2022. The fire started within sight of the...
Lightning possible cause of grass fire near Interquest Sunday
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl

Latest News

Investigation
Pueblo police searching for wanted suspect in Eastwood area
Springs man sentenced to decades behind bars for separate police shootings
Jose Sanchez
Missing Pueblo County man with dementia found safe
Spotty storms this afternoon
A few showers and storms