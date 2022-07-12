Major power outage impacts northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were to restore power to residents in a part of northeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported an outage in a neighborhood east of Powers Boulevard near Dublin at about noon. Power is expected to be restored for everyone before 4 p.m.

The outage impacts more than 2,000 customers.

Motorists are asked to treat dark intersections as a 4-way stop.

