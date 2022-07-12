Firefighters rescue someone trapped in a trash compactor in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to rescue someone who was trapped in a trash compactor in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared some brief details on the rescue operation that lasted about 30 minutes. A location wasn’t provided, but technical rescue teams were utilized and the person trapped was eventually rescued and treated.

Details on how the person became trapped or their current condition were not immediately available. 11 News has reached out for more information and if CSFD responds this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire was called to an individual who was trapped in a commercial trash compactor. On scene crews called for CSFD’s Heavy Rescue which is a specialized team that handles technical Rescues. The individual was removed in 30 min and is being treated. pic.twitter.com/ivBr6BQJmU — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 12, 2022

