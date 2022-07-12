Colorado Springs wedding venue booking into 2025, guest counts much higher post-pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The wedding industry is bouncing back after the pandemic, and one southern Colorado wedding venue is seeing record numbers.

11 News spoke with Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, who is already booking weddings into 2024 and 2025.

“Business has definitely recovered since (the pandemic) and has doubled. 2023 is actually going to be most likely more busy than this year as well,” said Christi Gazaway, senior weddings catering sales manager.

According to The Wedding Report, an estimated 2.5 million weddings are happening in 2022, with an average spend of more than $24,000. That’s up from nearly 2 million weddings in 2021, with an average spend of $22,500.

“Most of all of our weddings were already contracted last year, so from a price-point perspective, a lot of our families, they are still in pricing before. But, from a cost perspective for us and locating items, that definitely has increased. Just the cost of goods, but that right now is not something we are passing on to our families,” said Gazaway.

Wedding experts warn brides and grooms may have to book weddings on alternative days, like Mondays or Tuesdays, or even alternative times like sunrise or brunch, due to the high demand.

“I think all tradition has gone out the window and that’s been one of the most fun things, is being able to work with these couples and families to really create a day that really tells their story, tells their love story. I think with this backdrop we do tell the story,” said Gazaway.

Last weekend (July 8-10), there were three weddings at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club. Next weekend (July 15-17), there are two. In the entire month of July, there are about 10-15 weddings.

“We are very happy to see people coming back together, celebrating together, embracing, hugging. Those are wonderful signs for us,” said Gazaway.

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club is also seeing higher guest count numbers. So, if you are attending a wedding soon, make sure to book your stay and flights as soon as possible.

