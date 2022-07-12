Colorado Springs City Council passes 1st reading for new evacuation plan tied to fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In a unanimous vote, the Colorado Springs City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance for a new evacuation plan tied to fires.

The plan is to divide the city into hundreds of evacuation zones and use a system called “Zonehaven” to notify people on when and how to evacuate if there is a fire.

A group called West Side Watch was against the plan. The ordinance was passed in its first reading on Tuesday 9-0. It is expected to be passed in its second reading in two weeks without discussion, however that could change.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

