Brush fire in Jefferson County prompts evacuations on Tuesday

Fire in Jefferson County 7/12/22.
Fire in Jefferson County 7/12/22.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A brush fire prompted evacuations in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

At about 3:30 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the fire was burning close to Highway 285 and Highway 8. The area is southeast of Bear Creek Lake Park.

Last time this article was updated, deputies were going door to door to evacuate nearby residents. An estimated size of the fire was not available.

