Brush fire in Jefferson County prompts evacuations on Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A brush fire prompted evacuations in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

At about 3:30 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the fire was burning close to Highway 285 and Highway 8. The area is southeast of Bear Creek Lake Park.

Last time this article was updated, deputies were going door to door to evacuate nearby residents. An estimated size of the fire was not available.

We're responding to a brush fire in area of Hwy 285 & Hwy 8, near Mt. Lindo. Fire is on south side of highway and is spreading south. We're conducting door-to-door evacuations of homes in the area; no structures are immediately threatened. Initial info; more to come. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/n9E5bSJvC6 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.