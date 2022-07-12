Teen injured in drive-by shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shooters sprayed a home with bullets and then sped away overnight, injuring a teen at the scene.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the drive-by shooting just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“A caller stated someone at a residence had been struck by a bullet,” police said.

Responding officers found a home and vehicle riddled with bullet holes when they got to the scene on Angelina Circle.

“They quickly attended to the juvenile shooting victim until medical care could be handed over to members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response,” police said.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

At the time of this writing, no suspect information has been released. Anyone with knowledge on the case should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

