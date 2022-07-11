Voice of the consumer: Play it smart in this week’s big online sales

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - ‘Tis the season for summer shopping! It’s Christmas in July. A lot of big retailers are holding their biggest online shopping sales of the summer, and we have some tips to share with you before you start searching for bargains.

Amazon Prime Day runs Tuesday and Wednesday. Target’s Deal Days event will take place Monday through Wednesday. Walmart also told me they are offering deep discounts on many products, including new sales that started over the weekend.

If you’re like me, you love to shop online, so I want to share some things for you to keep in mind this week. First, start doing your homework now, so you’re prepared once the deals drop. Research how much the product costs when it’s at full price. The Federal Trade Commission said when you are shopping online, you should consider whether an advertised “deal” is really a good deal for you.

For example, the FTC said, if you have to buy more than you want or need to get a good price, it may not be worth it. The FTC also said you should check to see if the advertised sale price is really the seller’s lowest price. They said some sellers will do limited time sales or discounts.

“It’s just really important that folks do their research before buying products. Whether that’s looking at review sites or going and doing searches online about different frauds and scams that are happening and bad customer service experience,” said Mark Fetterhoff with AARP ElderWatch Colorado.

“We obviously have big retailers right now who are putting on deals and other small retailers might be doing the same type of thing. On top of that, there might be bad actors in that space who might be trying to jump in and get some money, as well.”

“Definitely, shop around and make sure anything you’re buying is coming from the reputable site directly,” he added. “There are different type of companies who are trying to mimic these big retailers, as well. So make sure you’re on Amazon.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com, to ensure that you’re actually getting the product that you want, and do searches online and make sure the deals you’re getting are actual deals.”

We know scammers like to capitalize on big events and sales like this, so it’s important to keep your guard up. Watch for scammers who use the name of legitimate companies.

“Right now, Amazon is one of the most popular names that scammers are using in terms of pretending that they are them. So, if you’re receiving notices from Amazon and you didn’t actually purchase anything, it’s most likely a scam,” said Fetterhoff. “Log into your known account and make sure that nothing is actually on there.”

The FTC also said you should look at the terms of sale, like the expected delivery date, refund or exchange policy, including who pays for return shopping and if there is a restocking fee.

The experts recommend you pay by credit card when shopping online.

“If you’re dealing with a retailer who is not willing to take a credit card and they’re asking for something else, I would say that’s a red flag of a scam,” said Fetterhoff. “Credit cards offer a lot more protections, even than debit cards.”

You can reports scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado attorney general’s statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444. You can also report fraud and scams at FTC.gov. Happy shopping!

