New program pays tuition for rural, low-income UCCS students pursuing masters in social work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new program will pay the tuition for rural, low-income southern Colorado students pursing a masters in social work.

11 News spoke with the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, about the new, Behavioral Health Incentive Program. The Colorado Department of Higher Education approved $5 million in grants to five universities that will provide tuition to students pursuing select degrees and certificates in behavioral health, in an attempt to increase in the workforce.

“The behavioral health needs in our community are profound. We have a workforce shortage in Colorado that existed before covid,” said Dr. Catherine Simmons, professor and the Director of the Master of Social Work program at UCCS.

UCCS has the newest social work program in Colorado. UCCS is still working out details on which students will qualify, but hopes to fund the first round of students this fall.

“The mental health system in Colorado is stretched to its limits. We cannot fix the behavioral health problems in our community without first making sure that we have a well-trained workforce. Without a well-trained workforce, we cannot help those in need,” said Simmons.

The five institutions, their eligible programs, and grants are:

Colorado Mesa University ($421,481)

BSW in Social Work

MSW in Social Work

Professional Certification in Addiction Studies



Colorado State University ($1,746,673)

M.A. in Addiction Counseling in Psychology

B.S. with a Concentration in Addiction Counseling

M.A. in Human Development & Family Studies/Marriage and Family Therapy

M.A. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

M.A. in Social Work

B.A. in Social Work

Joint Masters in Addiction Counseling in Psychology and Social Work



University of Northern Colorado ($1,585,457)

M.A. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

M.A. in Educational Psychology

M.A. in Foundations of Professional Psychology

M.A. in Marriage, Counseling, and Family Counseling/Therapy



University of Denver ($1,014,222)

Master of Social Work



University of Colorado Colorado Springs ($232,167)

Master of Social Work



