National gas average dropping, but it’s not all good news

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The national gas average has dropped sharply over the last few weeks, though Colorado isn’t enjoying quite the same plunge in prices.

The average price at the pump in Colorado Monday sits about 20 cents higher ($4.83) than the national average ($4.66) and is virtually unchanged from one month ago when the state average was $4.85. Contrast that to the national average, which is now about 35 cents cents cheaper than this time last month -- that time being, of course, when the U.S. average hit $5 for the first time.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020,” GasBuddy announced Monday morning. “Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago.”

However --

“The bad news is these were market jitters,” said Skyler McKinley with AAA, who cautioned there was more to the falling prices than slightly cheaper gas.

“The price of crude oil makes up about 60 percent of the cost of what you pay at the pump and the price of crude oil has fallen in the neighborhood of 20 percent,” he said. “... These slight disruptions and the mediocre rise of oil were largely caused by fears the global economy was entering a recession.”

And even the lower national average isn’t great when considering what prices were this time last year.

“There’s going to be some relief in sight but it’s gonna be nominal compared to the historic high prices we’re paying,” he said.

McKinley speculated that the price of crude oil would rebound in the coming days and warned that the looming hurricane season could send gas prices upward again.

“We are paying high high prices because of supply, demand and geopolitics -- and nothing has changed with regards to supply, demand, and geopolitics.”

McKinley wasn’t optimistic that Colorado would see much of a difference in gas prices during the summer months.

“Really plan in Colorado on paying in the $4.85 to $5 neighborhood through Labor Day,” he said.

