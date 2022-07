COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

Colorado State Patrol is investigating what could have led to a small fire off of I-25.

They responded to a grass fire at I-25 near Interquest on Sunday. The fire was reported right before 6:00pm.

They are not sure about a cause yet but they say that it was a small fire and it has been fully contained.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.