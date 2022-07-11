Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News they were first called to a domestic violence...
1 dead after police shoot suspect in Colorado Springs
Park rangers attempted life-saving measures but were unable to resuscitate the woman. No...
Woman dies in boating incident at Lake Pueblo
Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
‘Zero tolerance’ enforcement taking place along Highway 24 in Colorado during July
A firefighter puts water on a hot spot on July 10, 2022. The fire started within sight of the...
Lightning possible cause of grass fire near Interquest Sunday
Members of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District wrote in a social media post that they...
Chaffee County Fire battalion chief dies after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Park rangers attempted life-saving measures but were unable to resuscitate the woman. No...
Woman dies in boating incident at Lake Pueblo
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
National gas average dropping, but it’s not all good news
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say