3-year-old hit and killed by car in Weld County

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small child died in Weld County over the weekend after she was hit by a car.

Dacono police rushed to a residential part of town just after 8:15 Saturday night and found a bystander giving a 3-year-old girl CPR. Officers took over trying to resuscitate the little girl, but despite their life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or whether anyone involved could face charges. Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The child has not been identified.

Dacono is located east of I-25 about 25 miles north of Denver.

