Woman dies in boating incident at Lake Pueblo

Park rangers attempted life-saving measures but were unable to resuscitate the woman.
Park rangers attempted life-saving measures but were unable to resuscitate the woman. No information about the boating accident has been released, and the victim has not been identified at this time.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman died at Lake Pueblo Saturday, the second of two deaths on the water in as many days.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the woman was involved in some sort of boating accident Saturday afternoon.

“[She] died despite life-saving measures by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff,” CPW said in a tweet. It did not elaborate further on the incident.

The boating accident is the second tragedy at Lake Pueblo since Thursday, when a woman’s body was recovered in nearly 20 feet of water. Officials said she died in a swimming accident.

Autopsies are still underway for both women. If their deaths are confirmed by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office as drownings, it would mark the 23rd and 24th in Colorado this year.

