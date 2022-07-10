Woman dies in boating incident at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman died at Lake Pueblo Saturday, the second of two deaths on the water in as many days.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the woman was involved in some sort of boating accident Saturday afternoon.

“[She] died despite life-saving measures by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff,” CPW said in a tweet. It did not elaborate further on the incident.

The boating accident is the second tragedy at Lake Pueblo since Thursday, when a woman’s body was recovered in nearly 20 feet of water. Officials said she died in a swimming accident.

Autopsies are still underway for both women. If their deaths are confirmed by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office as drownings, it would mark the 23rd and 24th in Colorado this year.

Breaking: @COParksWildlife Rangers @LakePuebloSP are investigating a fatal boating accident today. A woman died despite life-saving measures by CPW staff. No further comment will be made at this time. The Pueblo County Coroner will formally identify the victim and cause of death. pic.twitter.com/0mpWDUKa53 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 10, 2022

