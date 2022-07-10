One dead in late night Officer Involved Shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead after an Officer Involved Shooting last night at a Colorado Springs apartment complex. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting.

Colorado Springs Public Information Officer Robert Tornabene tells 11 News they first received a call to a domestic violence incident around 9:16pm last night in the 4200 block of Sanders View. As officers arrived, they spoke to the woman involved. Police say she had obvious signs of injury.

As Colorado Springs Officers conducted their investigation, the man involved came out of the apartment with a weapon. CSPD tell 11 News they gave him commands to drop the weapon. CSPD say the suspect began to raise his weapon towards the officers. CSPD tells 11 News at which time, at least one of their officers fired at least one round towards the suspect. The suspect was injured.

CSPD tells 11 News their officers and medical personnel immediately rendered medical aid. However, the suspect died at the scene. No other community members or officers were injured in this shooting. CSPD tells 11 News the involved officers in this shooting were placed on administrative leave per CSPD policy. In accordance to the Colorado by Stature 16-2.15-301, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for the Officer Involved Shooting.

CSPD tells 11 News all updates, with the exception of the naming of the involved officers, will come from the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, Public Information Office. The sheriffs are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call our Investigative Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation and 11 News will continue to update as we learn more.

