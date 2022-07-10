Advertisement

Colorado sees decreases in prices at the pump

AAA said the average price for gas in Virginia has gone down 14 cents within the last week.
AAA said the average price for gas in Virginia has gone down 14 cents within the last week.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers saw a 5 cent decrease in gas prices this week, but experts believe it may be short lived.

AAA cites this drop as “market jitters” as oil traders speculated about a recession. This causes them to stop trading which lowered the price of crude oil by 20%. Crude oil makes of 60% of what you pay at the pump.

Experts say gas prices will likely go up and remain steady throughout the summer, and if they did continue to drop it would mean trouble for the economy.

AAA Region Director of public Affairs Skyler McKinley had this to say about gas prices,

“Volatility is going to be the name of the game for this summer and certainly through Labor Day”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
‘Zero tolerance’ enforcement taking place along Highway 24 in Colorado during July
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo 7/7/22.
Body of 22-year-old Colorado Springs woman recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday
"ETHRIDGE in the hallway between the Rotunda and the Senate Chamber, attempting to passively...
Colorado Springs man who served as a pastor arrested for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riot
A picture of local Colorado Springs florist, "A Flower Girl's Dream."
New Colorado retail delivery fee causing issues for small businesses
Miss Colorado Alexis Glover
2022 Miss Colorado is from Colorado Springs

Latest News

Record Heat Possible Again Sunday
Heat Sticks Around Sunday
Record Heat Possible Again Sunday
Record Heat Possible Again Sunday
Bob Salem, is attempting to make history, by being the first person in the 21st Century to push...
Man attempts to be the first person to push a peanut up Pikes Peak
Colorado Springs Utilities has tips on how to save money
WATCH- High temperatures leading to high electric bills, how to save