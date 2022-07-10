Advertisement

Chaffee County Fire battalion chief dies after motorcycle crash

Members of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District wrote in a social media post that they...
Members of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District wrote in a social media post that they were hurting over such a huge loss and called for prayers for Chief Billy Cordova's family.(Chaffee County Fire Protection District)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A longtime firefighter for Chaffee County has died one week after he and his wife were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

Chaffee County Fire Protection District announced the devastating news in a social media post Saturday:

It is with heavy hearts we write this….

This morning Chief Cordova passed away after a tough fight. Billy was a mentor, a teacher, a friend and so, so much more. Everyone of us have his voice right there both on scene and in the fire house. He truly loved and cared for each of us as family.

Chief Cordova loved this fire department and expressed such dedication, his loss is devastating. As much as he committed to the fire service, he committed to this community and even more to his family.

While we are grieving and trying to find a way to process this terrible tragedy, we ask that all thoughts and prayers focus to Holly and the family.

We know we will see you again dear brother, you will always be with us. Your family will always be our family. We love you and miss you.

Chaffee County FPD

Cordava’s wife Holly remains hospitalized. In a webpage created by the family and shared by the fire department, Cordova’s brother asked for people to focus their prayers on her.

“She will need us all to step into the gap that Billy has left,” the brother wrote.

Others who knew and worked with Cordova extended their condolences to his firefighting family. Chaffee County EMS stated in a Facebook post it would never forget his service to his community:

“Billy was a strong, constant presence on scene with the Fire Department, at work behind the wheel of his equipment, and - last but not least - at home as a loving father and husband. We will always remember Billy’s booming voice, friendly smile, and faithful service to his community. Rest In Peace brother, we’ll take it from here.”

Funeral information has not been released at the time of this writing.

