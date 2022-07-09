Advertisement

Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.(Eden_Images via canva)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man likely died last weekend after lightning struck him.

Representatives from emergency medical services in Rabun County report they received a call about a man possibly being struck by lightning on July 2 at about 3:35 p.m.

WGCL reports emergency crews found an unresponsive man in his 30s on the ground. Crews also reported seeing a hole in a home’s driveway near the man’s body that appeared to be from a possible lightning strike.

The man, who authorities have not currently identified, was rushed to the Mountain Lakes Medical Center, where he later died.

Medical examiners are expected to release the man’s official cause of death once their report is complete.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
‘Zero tolerance’ enforcement taking place along Highway 24 in Colorado during July
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo 7/7/22.
Body of 22-year-old Colorado Springs woman recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday
Shooting investigation at El Morro and Delta in southeast Colorado Springs 7/7/2022
Teen dead after shooting at southeast Colorado Springs mobile home park Wednesday night
File photo of police lights.
Bomb threat at a Colorado college on Thursday prompts evacuation
Miss Colorado Alexis Glover
2022 Miss Colorado is from Colorado Springs

Latest News

With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colorado...
WATCH: Southern Colorado expecting hot temperatures this weekend, how to save money
FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed Friday at a campaign event.
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Twin injured in Highland Park shooting off ventilator