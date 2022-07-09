Man attempts to be the first person to push a peanut up Pikes Peak

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bob Salem is attempting to make history by being the first person in the 21st Century to push a peanut up Pikes Peak.

Three other people have reportedly managed to push a peanut up the steps of the summit of the mountains.

His journey starts on July 9th and is tentatively scheduled to finish no later than on July 17th.

Bob Salem said, “There is no city like Manitou Springs.” He continued, “I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th Celebration. I hope everyone takes the time to visit and indulge in the rich history the Pikes Peak area represents. You won’t want to leave.”

