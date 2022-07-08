WATCH LIVE: President Biden expected to sign executive order on reproductive rights

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - On Friday, President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order regarding access to reproductive health care services.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are also scheduled to attend.

This press conference comes as reproductive health care services are scaled back or eradicated in numerous state following a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

