Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: President Biden expected to sign executive order on reproductive rights

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - On Friday, President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order regarding access to reproductive health care services.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article around 9:30 a.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are also scheduled to attend.

This press conference comes as reproductive health care services are scaled back or eradicated in numerous state following a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at El Morro and Delta in southeast Colorado Springs 7/7/2022
1 person dead after shooting at southeast Colorado Springs mobile home park Wednesday night
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo 7/7/22.
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday
Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
‘Zero tolerance’ enforcement taking place along Highway 24 in Colorado during July
File photo of police lights.
Bomb threat at a Colorado college on Thursday prompts evacuation
Crash involving a child and a U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs 7/6/22.
Child hit by U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

More resources available to veterans in El Paso County after health officials saw alarming...
More resources available to veterans in El Paso County after health officials saw alarming number of suicides
Next Chapter
More resources available to veterans in El Paso County after health officials saw alarming number of suicides
Colorado Springs Police Department K-9 officer Chewie is getting a bullet and stab protective...
CSPD K-9 Chewie gets donation of body armor
7.8.22
Spotty Storms Friday