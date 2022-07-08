Advertisement

Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March for abortion access

March organizers are calling it a “Summer of Rage” following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March in Washington
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March in Washington
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “We won’t go back. Not now, not ever.” That’s the message of this year’s Women’s March in our nation’s capital following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Thousands are anticipated to march Saturday in Washington in support of abortion access and women’s reproductive rights.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona is the Women’s March Executive Director. Organizers are calling this “A Summer of Rage.

“Tomorrow’s action was always about making asks and demands of the Biden administration,” said Carmona.

“This decision effects everyone,” said President Joe Biden at a press conference Friday.

The march will come one day after Biden signed an executive order to safeguard abortion access and other reproductive healthcare.

“I’m signing this important executive order,” he said. “I’m asking the Justice Department much like they did in the civil rights era to do something to do everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their rights.”

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade.

Democrats say they’re exploring legislation that would protect women’s health data, the right to travel freely, as well as re-introduce the Women’s Health Protection Act which would re-enforce abortion access.

The legislation failed in the Senate in May following its earlier passage in the House of Representatives.

After Biden’s signing of the executive order, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will vote for a second time to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act as well as legislation to protect women who travel for abortion care.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
‘Zero tolerance’ enforcement taking place along Highway 24 in Colorado during July
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo 7/7/22.
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday
Shooting investigation at El Morro and Delta in southeast Colorado Springs 7/7/2022
1 person dead after shooting at southeast Colorado Springs mobile home park Wednesday night
File photo of police lights.
Bomb threat at a Colorado college on Thursday prompts evacuation
Miss Colorado Alexis Glover
2022 Miss Colorado is from Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Deputy finds 81-year-old man in pond