National Museum of World War II Aviation voted ‘best of the best’ attraction in U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs has been voted as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice “best of the best” for top attractions by Tripadvisor. The Museum ranked in the top one percent of attractions.

“This recognition acknowledges the ongoing work and dedication of our more than 200 museum volunteers who lead tours, design and build exhibits, restore aircraft and artifacts, and keep the museum in top shape,” said Bill Klaers, President and CEO of the museum. “This is their award, and it’s great recognition for the jobs they do every day.”

“Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the Travelers’ Choice Award honors the best in travel, recognizing the places that delivered the most exceptional experiences,” according to the notification received by the museum. “You’re in the top 1% of things to do worldwide.”

The National Museum of World War II Aviation’s goal is to educate and present the story of World War II for people of all ages.

The Museum is located at 775 Aviation Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80916 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.