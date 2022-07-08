More resources available to veterans in El Paso County after health officials saw alarming number of suicides

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There now are more resources available to veterans in El Paso County after health officials saw an alarming number of suicides in recent years.

11 News spoke with UCHealth, who just launched their new veteran suicide-prevention program Next Chapter. It will serve up to 700 veterans and their family members per year, by providing resources like therapy and counseling, to finding employment and access to housing support, at no cost.

“Currently, veterans, or those who are current or former military service, make up about 30% of the suicides in our county. Nationally, that number is typically around 16% of suicides,” said Damian McCabe, UCHealth director of behavioral health-military affairs.

UCHealth officials researched the El Paso County coroner’s data and found that most often, veterans will see a healthcare provider with 30-45 days of their death. UCHealth found the top reasons veterans were taking their lives was because of relationships, financials and healthcare.

“Any death of any military member or veteran is one too many. The death is there, it impacts in terms of their families and their friends but it’s an impact in our community because we are a veteran dense community and so all of us feel it,” said McCabe.

According to UCHealth, the origin for Next Chapter was Colorado Senate Bill 129, which called for the creation of a program specifically to address suicide among veterans in El Paso County. In 2020, an average of one veteran died by suicide each week in the county.

“Within the veteran community, there is a strong, independent trait of self-care. Often, they won’t seek care when they need the care. A lot of times they will minimize the impact of illness or injury because that’s what they did in the military. That’s the culture of the military,” said McCabe.

Next Chapter is already servicing veterans and their families. There are no exclusions based on discharge status or when or where a veteran may have served – from those newly transitioning from the military after a few years of service to those who made the military their career.

“If you ask, there will be services to help you weather the crisis of today and be prepared to write that next chapter tomorrow. Our hope is that that next chapter is one where people are alive, healthy, well and living a fulfilled life,” said McCabe.

To access services, veterans and their family members can make an appointment through the program website – www.NextChapterCo.org – or by calling 1-888-719-VETS. If you are a veteran in crisis, help is available now: Call 1-800-273-8255, then press 1. Or text 838255 for online chat support.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.