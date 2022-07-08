Moose on the loose, Two bull moose seen in Monument Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared pictures and videos of a couple moose spending the day together Friday.

Rangers saw these two bull moose playing in the water at Monument Creek.

If you suspect a moose is around, watch for movement in the brush, especially the sudden shaking of a small tree. In the rare event of an attack, run. Put a large object like a rock or tree between you and the moose. And then call @COParksWildlife immediately, or 9-1-1. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/heF8FOBUE5 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 8, 2022

It’s important not to get too close to any wildlife, especially moose. If a moose approaches, it is not being friendly. Watch for signs of aggression: ears back, hair on rump raised, licking snout. Then get to safety.

Rangers say to follow the “Rule of Thumb” - If you hold up your thumb and can still see the moose, you are too close.

In the rare event of an attack, run. Put a large object like a rock or tree between you and the moose. And then call Colorado Parks and Wildlife or 9-1-1.

