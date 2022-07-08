Advertisement

Moose on the loose, Two bull moose seen in Monument Creek

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared pictures and videos of a couple moose together Friday.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared pictures and videos of a couple moose spending the day together Friday.

Rangers saw these two bull moose playing in the water at Monument Creek.

It’s important not to get too close to any wildlife, especially moose. If a moose approaches, it is not being friendly. Watch for signs of aggression: ears back, hair on rump raised, licking snout. Then get to safety.

Rangers say to follow the “Rule of Thumb” - If you hold up your thumb and can still see the moose, you are too close.

In the rare event of an attack, run. Put a large object like a rock or tree between you and the moose. And then call Colorado Parks and Wildlife or 9-1-1.

