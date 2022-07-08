Monument Police warn residents of possible scam

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Monument Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam.

Officers say you should not give out any personal or financial information if you get a call from Monument Police Department claiming you have an unpaid balance.

If you do have any concerns, call them at 719-390-5555 and request to speak with an officer or 719-481-3253 and speak with our Court Clerk.

