Monument Police warn residents of possible scam
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Monument Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam.
Officers say you should not give out any personal or financial information if you get a call from Monument Police Department claiming you have an unpaid balance.
If you do have any concerns, call them at 719-390-5555 and request to speak with an officer or 719-481-3253 and speak with our Court Clerk.
