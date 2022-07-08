El Paso County Search and Rescue help injured person near Barr Camp

CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is recovering after being rescued on Mountain View Trail, in the vicinity of Barr Camp.

El Paso County Search and Rescue was called out to help the injured party. They were flown to the hospital; their current condition is unknown at this time.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

This afternoon, the team was called out for an injured party on Mountain View Trail, in the vicinity of Barr Camp.... Posted by El Paso County Search and Rescue on Thursday, July 7, 2022

