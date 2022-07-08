Advertisement

El Paso County Search and Rescue help injured person near Barr Camp

One person is recovering after being rescued on Mountain Veiw Trail, in the vicinity of Barr...
One person is recovering after being rescued on Mountain Veiw Trail, in the vicinity of Barr Camp.(El Paso County Search and Rescue)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:13 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is recovering after being rescued on Mountain View Trail, in the vicinity of Barr Camp.

El Paso County Search and Rescue was called out to help the injured party. They were flown to the hospital; their current condition is unknown at this time.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

This afternoon, the team was called out for an injured party on Mountain View Trail, in the vicinity of Barr Camp....

Posted by El Paso County Search and Rescue on Thursday, July 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at El Morro and Delta in southeast Colorado Springs 7/7/2022
1 person dead after shooting at southeast Colorado Springs mobile home park Wednesday night
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo 7/7/22.
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday
Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
‘Zero tolerance’ enforcement taking place along Highway 24 in Colorado during July
File photo of police lights.
Bomb threat at a Colorado college on Thursday prompts evacuation
Crash involving a child and a U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs 7/6/22.
Child hit by U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

Crash graphic
1 person killed in Rio Grande County crash
7.8.22
Hot trend ahead
Southern Colorado Forecast
Spotty Storms Friday
28-YEAR-OLD TROY MCKIBBEN IS IN THE EL PASO COUNTY JAIL FACING SEVERAL CHARGES.
WATCH - Man arrested in Fountain with thousands of suspected fentanyl pills