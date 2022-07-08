CSPD K9 Chewie gets donation of body armor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department K-9 officer Chewie is getting a bullet and stab protective vest. This is being donated from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Eric and Paula Sayer of Colorado Springs, CO.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Sayers”.

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Click here to learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

