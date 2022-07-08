Advertisement

CSFD: Unattended cooking sparks fire in single family home

Colorado Springs Fire Department says unattended cooking was the cause of a kitchen fire in a...
Colorado Springs Fire Department says unattended cooking was the cause of a kitchen fire in a single family home Thursday.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:45 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department says unattended cooking was the cause of a kitchen fire in a single family home Thursday. This happened near South Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive just before midnight.

Crews were able to knock the fire out and get it under control. No one was injured in the fire.

The home reportedly has “moderate damage to the kitchen” and the family will be displaced. Red Cross is helping the family.

