Colorado residents stand to save money with energy efficiency, Colorado Springs Utilities says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities tells KKTV 11 News how the public can conserve energy and save money. One of the easiest ways that Coloradans can conserve energy and save money in the summer heat is to regulate their thermostats when both at and away from home.

“It’s really important that you keep the thermostat as best you can around 78 degrees, especially when you’re not home, if not higher. And when you are home, you know, certainly regulate that, try to keep it between 72 and 78 degrees,” Steve Berry, spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities tells us. “If you do have central air like more and more of our customers do here, is, it’s really important to regulate the thermostat as best you can. Even better, invest in a smart thermostats we offer a lot of great rebates for thermostats.”

Coloradans stand to earn money back on their electric bills if they do decide to invest in a smart thermostat.

“We have a rebate that we offer if you’re going to buy a new thermostat, and then if that thermostat is included in the qualifying devices for Peak Energy Rewards, you can get a $50 credit on your bill by participating in Peak Energy Rewards,” Berry says.

Residents can also conserve energy with less obvious steps, such as grilling outside instead of using the stove and making sure their fans are rotating counterclockwise.

“I mean, I didn’t even think about that for the longest time, but that way if it’s running, it seems counter-intuitive, but if they’re running counterclockwise it’s bringing the cold air down,” Berry explains. “During the summer, if you have a deck or even if you don’t have a deck, go outside in the back and grill instead of cooking inside.”

By taking these energy efficient steps, among others which can be found by clicking here, people can save up to 15 percent on their electric bills.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.