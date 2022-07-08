Advertisement

Brush fire quickly contained in Teller County near the Fossil Beds on Friday

Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews make quick work of a small brush fire in Teller County on Friday.

At about 2:15 p.m. a notification went out asking the public to not call 911 concerning the smoke visible near the Fossil Beds, north of Colorado Mountain Estates. The area is south of Florissant.

Details on how large the fire was were not available last time this article was updated.

When 11 News checked in with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m., it sounded like the fire was mostly contained and there was no ongoing threat of it spreading.

