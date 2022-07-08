1 person killed in Rio Grande County crash

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash that happened on Sherman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This is in Rio Grande County, which is about three and a half hours southwest of Colorado Springs.

Troopers say a 2005 Dodge Neon was heading east on Sherman Avenue when the driver went off the right side of the road, through a fence, and hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital but reportedly died at the hospital.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Colorado State Patrol is still investigating this crash but do not believe alcohol or speed were contributing factors.

