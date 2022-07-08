Advertisement

1 person killed in Rio Grande County crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash that happened on Sherman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This is in Rio Grande County, which is about three and a half hours southwest of Colorado Springs.

Troopers say a 2005 Dodge Neon was heading east on Sherman Avenue when the driver went off the right side of the road, through a fence, and hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital but reportedly died at the hospital.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Colorado State Patrol is still investigating this crash but do not believe alcohol or speed were contributing factors.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at El Morro and Delta in southeast Colorado Springs 7/7/2022
1 person dead after shooting at southeast Colorado Springs mobile home park Wednesday night
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo 7/7/22.
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday
Crash on Highway 24 12/21/21.
‘Zero tolerance’ enforcement taking place along Highway 24 in Colorado during July
File photo of police lights.
Bomb threat at a Colorado college on Thursday prompts evacuation
Crash involving a child and a U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs 7/6/22.
Child hit by U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

One person is recovering after being rescued on Mountain Veiw Trail, in the vicinity of Barr...
El Paso County Search and Rescue help injured person near Barr Camp
7.8.22
Hot trend ahead
Southern Colorado Forecast
Spotty Storms Friday
28-YEAR-OLD TROY MCKIBBEN IS IN THE EL PASO COUNTY JAIL FACING SEVERAL CHARGES.
WATCH - Man arrested in Fountain with thousands of suspected fentanyl pills