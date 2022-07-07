‘Zero tolerance’ enforcement taking place along Highway 24 in Colorado during July

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Motorists in El Paso County should be aware a “zero tolerance” enforcement detail is taking place along Highway 24 during the month of July.

The Calhan Police Department shared details on the extra enforcement taking place with the public through social media.

“Highway 24 is one of the most dangerous roadways in Colorado,” part of the news release reads. “Speed, alcohol/drugs, and distracted driving are the biggest factors for most of the fatalities encountered on Highway 24.”

Part of the release adds many of the officers responding to these crashes know the victims personally.

“We are responding to mothers, fathers, children, grandparents and even pregnant women; all of whom become victims in these tragedies,” the release states.

For the month of July, Chief of Police Dave Weinberger for the Calhan Police Department says you will receive a citation for the following:

-Speeding 10+ mph over the posted speed limit

-Improper passing

-Careless driving

-Reckless driving

-Failure to obey a traffic control device (stop signs)

-Any form of distracted driving

-Following too closely

-Impending traffic

-Failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk

-DUI/DUID

-Unsafe or defective vehicle

-Failure to wear a seat belt

The Calhan Police Department is partnering with the Simla PD, Limon PD, Elbert County SO, Lincoln County SO, Teller County So and El Paso County So in this effort.

